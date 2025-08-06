Seventeen tickets on sale for Tacoma Dome show October 11

Seventeen hits the Pacific Northwest with a stop at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, on October 11, 2025. The global K-pop sensation brings their high-impact show to Washington State for one night only.

This Tacoma date is a key stop on Seventeen’s North American tour, giving fans a chance to see their favorite group perform hits like “Rock with You,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Clap.” Expect an unforgettable night of synchronized dance, powerful vocals, and stunning stage production.

