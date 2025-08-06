Seventeen tickets on sale now for BMO Stadium shows in Los Angeles

Seventeen is bringing their powerhouse K-pop tour to Los Angeles for two nights at BMO Stadium, October 16 and 17, 2025. Fans in Southern California can look forward to a dynamic live show featuring the group’s signature choreography, vocal performance, and dazzling visuals.

Tickets for both nights are available now. Fans can purchase through the BMO Stadium box office or via ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees on ticket purchases.

Seventeen’s back-to-back performances in LA are expected to be high-energy events, filled with fan-favorite songs like “Super,” “HOT,” and “Left & Right.” The open-air stadium provides an ideal backdrop for the group’s immersive and visually stunning live production.

