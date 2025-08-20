Shane Gillis tickets on sale in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

Shane Gillis will bring his sharp-witted comedy to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Nov. 8, 2025. Known for his stand-up specials and unfiltered humor, Gillis continues to draw audiences nationwide with his candid storytelling and comedic timing.

Tickets for the Sacramento show are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Golden 1 Center box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees. With a loyal fan base built through podcasts and stand-up tours, Gillis’s live show promises a night of laughter and bold observations.

Sacramento audiences will get a chance to experience Gillis’s unique style in one of California’s premier venues. Expect an energetic evening as the comedian delivers his latest material live on stage.

