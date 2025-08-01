She Loves Boon tickets on sale in New York at Night Club 101

She Loves Boon via the artist's official website

She Loves Boon, Brooklyn’s rising alt-rock quartet, caps summer with a hometown show at Night Club 101 in New York City at 10 p.m. Aug. 14, 2025. The DIY darlings blend fuzzy shoegaze guitars with dream-pop vocals on breakout single “Neon Tongue,” earning playlist love from SiriusXM’s Alt Nation.

Tickets for the late-night gig are on sale now. ScoreBig’s no-fee platform helps fans stretch bar budgets or snag limited-edition vinyl at the merch stand.

Expect swirling reverb, synchronized light panels and dance-punk energy reminiscent of early Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Following a buzz-building European club run, She Loves Boon’s first NYC headline in nearly a year is poised to pack the 300-cap immersive venue.

Night Club 101’s state-of-the-art 360-degree soundstage places concertgoers inside the mix, making every chorus and feedback swell feel visceral. With the performance landing two weeks after Lollapalooza buzz, locals can anticipate surprise guest appearances from tour-mate indie acts.

Shop for She Loves Boon tickets at Night Club 101 on August 14, 2025

