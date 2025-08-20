Shen Yun tickets on sale in St. Petersburg at Mahaffey Theater

Shen Yun Performing Arts brings its world-renowned production to Mahaffey Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 6–7, 2026. Known for its stunning blend of classical Chinese dance, live orchestra, and vibrant costumes, Shen Yun captivates audiences worldwide.

Tickets are available now through the Mahaffey Theater box office or via ScoreBig, which offers fans access to major cultural events with no hidden fees. Each Shen Yun show features original choreography and music that highlight 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture.

St. Petersburg audiences will have the rare opportunity to witness this globally acclaimed performance over multiple showtimes across two days. With its breathtaking artistry and storytelling, Shen Yun is a cultural event that should not be missed.

