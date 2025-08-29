Shucked tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

Shucked, the award-winning Broadway musical comedy, will play a limited run at ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona, from December 2–7, 2025. Known for its witty script and unforgettable songs, the show celebrates small-town charm and the power of community with plenty of laughs along the way.

Tickets for all Tempe performances are on sale now. Purchase at the ASU Gammage box office, or through ScoreBig, where fans can secure tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig makes it easy to attend top live shows nationwide at affordable prices.

Since its Broadway debut, Shucked has drawn critical acclaim for its originality and infectious humor. With music by Grammy-winning duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, the production offers a fresh and entertaining twist on classic musical theater.

Upcoming Tempe Performances

