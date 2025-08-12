Six The Musical tickets on sale in Columbus

Six The Musical brings its Tony-winning pop-concert energy to Palace Theatre Columbus for a festive December run in Columbus, Ohio. The hit show remixes the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII into a razor-sharp, contemporary musical packed with hooks, wit, and show-stopping vocals.

Tickets for all Columbus performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Palace Theatre Columbus box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees. With evening shows and convenient matinees, there’s a performance time to fit any holiday schedule.

Praised for its high-octane staging and empowering anthems, Six The Musical plays like a stadium tour—complete with dazzling costumes, tight choreography, and a band that keeps the beat pulsing from the first number to the last. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or returning for another round, these Columbus dates are a perfect winter night out for families and friends.

Upcoming Performances

