Sleeping At Last will join forces with The Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra for a special performance at the Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida, on February 28, 2026. Known for their cinematic and emotive soundscapes, Sleeping At Last’s collaboration with a full orchestra promises a breathtaking evening of music.

Tickets for the Orlando concert are on sale now. Fans may purchase directly at the Dr. Phillips Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers affordable tickets without hidden service fees. ScoreBig makes it simple to enjoy major live events nationwide.

Sleeping At Last, the project of Ryan O’Neal, has built an international following with music featured in film, television, and podcasts. Pairing with the acclaimed Chicago Philharmonic brings new depth to the group’s catalog, making this one-night-only event especially memorable.

The Walt Disney Theater’s world-class acoustics and elegant setting make it an ideal venue for this collaboration. Fans in Orlando are encouraged to secure tickets early for what promises to be a sold-out performance.

