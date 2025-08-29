Sombr tickets on sale in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium

Sombr will take the stage at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 24, 2025. Known for their unique blend of pop and rock, Sombr continues to build a devoted following across the country.

Tickets for the September 24 show are available now. Fans can buy directly from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets are always sold without hidden fees. ScoreBig connects music lovers to concerts and live events nationwide.

Sombr has been praised for their energetic performances and genre-blending sound. The Nashville date gives fans a chance to hear favorites from their growing catalog and experience the excitement of their live show in one of the city’s major venues.

