St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars tickets on sale in St. Louis

St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in NHL preseason play at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 30, 2025. This Central Division showdown gives fans an early preview of two of the Western Conference’s top teams.

Tickets are on sale now at the Enterprise Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers fans secure ticket purchases with no hidden fees. Preseason contests allow teams to fine-tune lineups and give fans the chance to see up-and-coming talent on the ice.

The Blues and Stars have a competitive history that adds extra intensity to this preseason matchup. St. Louis hockey fans will get to experience the action up close as their team gears up for another NHL season.

Shop for St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars tickets at Enterprise Center on September 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.