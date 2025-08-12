Stereophonic tickets on sale in Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Stereophonic comes to Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a multi-date engagement from late January through early February 2026. Set inside a recording studio, the acclaimed production captures the creative spark, frayed tempers and late-night breakthroughs of a band on the verge—mixing sharp drama with the pulse of rock-and-roll.

Tickets for all Chicago performances are on sale now. Purchase at the CIBC Theatre box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees. With evening shows and convenient weekend matinees, fans can choose the date that best fits their schedule.

Praised for its authentic sound design and ensemble chemistry, Stereophonic puts audiences in the room as new songs take shape and relationships are tested. Theatre lovers and music fans alike will find a high-energy, up-close look at the grind that creates great art.

Upcoming Performances