Stereophonic tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages

Stereophonic, the acclaimed musical, will play a special limited run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this winter. Performances will take place from December 17 through December 30, 2025, giving theatergoers multiple opportunities to experience the critically praised show.

Stereophonic has garnered widespread acclaim for its blend of powerful storytelling and innovative staging. The production continues to resonate with audiences for its contemporary themes and emotional performances. The Pantages run brings the Broadway-quality experience to the heart of Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, one of LA’s most iconic venues, provides a grand setting for this limited engagement. Theater fans across Southern California should secure their tickets early for this highly anticipated series of shows.

Performance Dates & Ticket Links

