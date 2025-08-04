Stevie Nicks Postpones U.S. Tour Dates Following Shoulder Injury

By Victoria Drum 6 hours ago

Stevie Nicks has postponed the start of her 2025 U.S. tour after suffering a shoulder fracture. The impacted dates have been rescheduled for later this year, with new performances set for late October, November, and December.

A statement released on Nicks’ social media reads:

“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. October dates will be unaffected.” 

Nicks is expected to return to the stage on October 1 in Portland, Oregon, where her revised tour schedule is now set to begin. The rest of the updated itinerary will continue into the winter months.

Notably, Nicks was scheduled to perform alongside Billy Joel on a series of co-headlining dates this year. However, Joel was forced to cancel all of his 2025 and 2026 performances due to a medical condition.

Additionally, Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham will reissue their collaborative 1973 album Buckingham Nicks for the first time. The re-release is scheduled for September 19. Nicks is also working on her first new solo album in 14 years. 

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Stevie Nicks official website

Rescheduled Tour Dates 

October 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 

November 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center 

November 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

November 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center 

November 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

November 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center 

December 3 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena 

December 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena 

December 10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live 

Unaffected Tour Dates

October 1 – Portland, OR – MODA Center 

October 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center 

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena 

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena 

October 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center 

October 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall 

October 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center 

October 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena