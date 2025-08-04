Stevie Nicks Postpones U.S. Tour Dates Following Shoulder Injury

Stevie Nicks has postponed the start of her 2025 U.S. tour after suffering a shoulder fracture. The impacted dates have been rescheduled for later this year, with new performances set for late October, November, and December.

A statement released on Nicks’ social media reads:

“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. October dates will be unaffected.”

Nicks is expected to return to the stage on October 1 in Portland, Oregon, where her revised tour schedule is now set to begin. The rest of the updated itinerary will continue into the winter months.

Notably, Nicks was scheduled to perform alongside Billy Joel on a series of co-headlining dates this year. However, Joel was forced to cancel all of his 2025 and 2026 performances due to a medical condition.

Additionally, Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham will reissue their collaborative 1973 album Buckingham Nicks for the first time. The re-release is scheduled for September 19. Nicks is also working on her first new solo album in 14 years.

October 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

November 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

November 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

December 3 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

December 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

December 10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 1 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

October 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

October 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

October 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena