Stevie Nicks Postpones U.S. Tour Dates Following Shoulder Injury

Stevie Nicks has postponed the start of her 2025 U.S. tour after suffering a shoulder fracture. The impacted dates have been rescheduled for later this year, with new performances set for late October, November, and December.
A statement released on Nicks’ social media reads:
“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. October dates will be unaffected.”
Nicks is expected to return to the stage on October 1 in Portland, Oregon, where her revised tour schedule is now set to begin. The rest of the updated itinerary will continue into the winter months.
Notably, Nicks was scheduled to perform alongside Billy Joel on a series of co-headlining dates this year. However, Joel was forced to cancel all of his 2025 and 2026 performances due to a medical condition.
Additionally, Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham will reissue their collaborative 1973 album Buckingham Nicks for the first time. The re-release is scheduled for September 19. Nicks is also working on her first new solo album in 14 years.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Stevie Nicks official website.
Rescheduled Tour Dates
October 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
November 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
November 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
November 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
November 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
December 3 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
December 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
December 10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Unaffected Tour Dates
October 1 – Portland, OR – MODA Center
October 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
October 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
October 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
October 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena