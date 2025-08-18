StevieMac tickets on sale in Canyonville at Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino

StevieMac: A Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Experience will perform at Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino in Canyonville, Oregon, on Dec. 27, 2025. This tribute brings the timeless music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks to life on stage for fans in the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for the Dec. 27 performance are available now. They can be purchased at the Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino box office, or at ScoreBig, which sells tickets with no hidden fees.

StevieMac delivers faithful renditions of the band’s biggest hits, from “Go Your Own Way” to Stevie Nicks’ unforgettable solo material. Their performances capture the essence of one of rock’s most enduring catalogs, making it a perfect night out for classic rock fans.

Oregon concertgoers will not want to miss this one-night-only event celebrating the magic and music of Fleetwood Mac.

