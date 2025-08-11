Straight No Chaser tickets on sale in Bloomington at IU Auditorium

Viral a cappella group Straight No Chaser brings its tight harmonies and playful arrangements to Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington on Dec. 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Expect pop hits, holiday favorites, and witty banter from the ensemble that turned collegiate roots into a national touring phenomenon.

Tickets are on sale now at the IU Auditorium box office and via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price at checkout. Opt for prime orchestra rows for an up-close look at the choreography or choose mezzanine and balcony for blended sound across the hall.

With polished vocals and inventive medleys, the group’s live show is a season highlight for families and longtime fans alike. Make an evening of it in downtown Bloomington before heading to this campus landmark for a feel-good night of music.

