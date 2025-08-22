Suffs tickets on sale in Boston at Emerson Colonial Theatre

Suffs, the groundbreaking musical about the women’s suffrage movement, comes to Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, with a run of performances from March 17–29, 2026. The production dramatizes the fight for women’s voting rights with a moving score and powerful performances.

Tickets for Suffs in Boston are on sale now. They are available through the Emerson Colonial Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees.

Celebrated for its historical resonance and contemporary flair, Suffs has drawn critical acclaim for bringing the voices of suffragists to the stage. Boston audiences will have the opportunity to connect with this important story in one of the city’s most renowned theaters.

Boston show dates:

