Suffs tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Suffs, the acclaimed musical that celebrates the trailblazing women of the suffrage movement, will take the stage at Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, for multiple performances this fall.

Tickets for all Los Angeles dates are on sale now at the Pantages box office and on ScoreBig, offering theatergoers access to Broadway-quality shows with no hidden service fees.

With stirring music, compelling performances, and a timely message, Suffs has captivated audiences across the country. The Los Angeles engagement offers fans the opportunity to experience the production in one of the city’s most iconic theaters.

Upcoming Los Angeles Performances:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Suffs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.