Swedish Music Festival Offering Free Passes for Those Willing to Give a Kidney

Festivalgoers jokingly say all the time that they’d be willing to “give a kidney” for a ticket to a sold-out show. Well, now one festival in Sweden is taking fans up on that offer.

Sweden’s Way Out West Festival is giving away a limited number of tickets to fans who sign up for Sweden’s organ donor registry. Organizers teamed-up with Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare to highlight the importance of organ donation, as sign-ups on the country’s registry have decreased by 30% in recent years.

“We know people would do almost anything to get into Way Out West,” festival manager Kimmie Winroth said in a statement. “This time, you can actually do some good. It’s the most meaningful festival ticket you’ll ever get.”

Find more information regarding “The Kidney Pass” here.

Sweden’s Way Out West Festival is set to take place from August 7 to 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden, featuring performances from big-name acts like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Queens of the Stone Age, Kneecap, PinkPanthress, and more.

This isn’t the first time festival organizers have been a little creative; last year, the festival set up a stage/IVF laboratory specifically made for sperms and eggs in a fertilization process.