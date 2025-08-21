Taylor Swift Dance Party tickets on sale in Edmonton at Starlite Room

The Life Of A Showgirl: Taylor Swift Dance Party is coming to Edmonton’s Starlite Room on Oct. 3, 2025. Fans can celebrate the music of Taylor Swift with a high-energy night of dancing and fan-favorite hits.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 event are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Starlite Room box office or on ScoreBig, where tickets to major live events are sold without hidden fees.

From “Love Story” to “Anti-Hero,” this themed dance party gives Swifties the chance to sing and dance along to the biggest hits from Taylor’s catalog in a vibrant party atmosphere. With a devoted fan community, these events often sell out quickly, making advance purchase essential.

