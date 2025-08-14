Tennessee vs. Duke exhibition tickets on sale in Knoxville at Food City Center

Tennessee Volunteers Basketball hosts Duke Blue Devils for an exhibition at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 26, 2025. It’s an early look at two storied programs with passionate fan bases and big expectations.

Expect a spirited atmosphere as Vols fans pack the arena to welcome one of college basketball’s blue bloods. Exhibitions offer coaches a chance to test rotations and give fans a preview of new faces before the regular season tips off. Knoxville’s downtown setting and the arena’s recent upgrades make it an ideal spot for a fall hoops night.

Secure seats soon — matchups like this draw interest from across the region.

