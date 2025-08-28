That Handsome Devil tickets on sale in Portland at NOVA PDX

That Handsome Devil via the band's YouTube account

That Handsome Devil will perform at NOVA PDX in Portland on October 24, 2025. Known for their theatrical flair and genre-bending music, the band promises an eccentric and unforgettable show.

Tickets for the Oct. 24 performance are on sale now. Purchase through the NOVA PDX box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

That Handsome Devil have built a cult following with their unique blend of rock, jazz, and cabaret-inspired performances. Their Portland stop offers fans a rare chance to experience their wild, energetic live show.

NOVA PDX provides an intimate venue setting, perfect for connecting fans with the band’s bold stagecraft and dynamic sound.

