The Book of Mormon tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

The Eugene O'Neil Theatre - longtime home of the Book of Mormon - on Broadway (Photo: Broadway Tour, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical, will return to Tempe for a limited engagement at ASU Gammage from January 6–10, 2026. Known for its sharp wit, catchy songs, and irreverent humor, the production remains one of Broadway’s most popular shows.

Tickets for all Tempe dates are now on sale. Fans can purchase through the ASU Gammage box office, or through ScoreBig, where every ticket comes with no hidden fees. ScoreBig connects theater lovers to tickets for major productions nationwide.

Created by South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Avenue Q’s Robert Lopez, The Book of Mormon has delighted audiences worldwide since its 2011 Broadway debut. With its hilarious storyline and memorable music, it continues to sell out shows across the globe.

Upcoming Tempe Performances

