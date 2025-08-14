The Fabulous Thunderbirds tickets on sale in Phoenix at Musical Instrument Museum

The Fabulous Thunderbirds via the band's official website

The Fabulous Thunderbirds will bring their signature blues-rock sound to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 27, 2025. Known for their raw energy and iconic hits, the band continues to deliver unforgettable live performances.

Tickets for the October 27 show are on sale now at the Musical Instrument Museum box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events without hidden fees.

With decades of touring experience and chart-topping tracks like “Tuff Enuff,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds have built a loyal following that spans generations. Fans can expect a mix of classics and newer material, all delivered with the group’s trademark style.

The intimate setting of the Musical Instrument Museum will give audiences an up-close and personal experience with these blues legends.

