The Jesus Lizard Cancel Fall 2025 Tour Following Health Incident

The Jesus Lizard have canceled all of their scheduled fall 2025 tour dates due to a serious health incident involving one of the band members.

The decision was made on the advice of medical professionals as a precautionary measure.

The canceled tour dates include shows planned for October in New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as performances in the United States in November.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band wrote:

“Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure.” They added, “The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasize that the affected member’s prognosis is excellent.”

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. The band stated that they are currently unable to schedule replacement dates.

The Jesus Lizard recently returned to the spotlight with their first studio album in 26 years, Rack, released in 2024. They also released the Flux EP earlier this year. The tour was planned in support of both releases.

Earlier in 2025, the band performed several shows across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, including appearances at Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Porto.