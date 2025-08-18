The Lion King tickets on sale in Norfolk at Chrysler Hall

The Lion King brings its award-winning Broadway magic back to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, Virginia, with performances running May 2–13, 2026. Disney’s timeless musical continues to dazzle with its stunning visuals, iconic score, and unforgettable characters.

Tickets for the Norfolk engagement are available now. Fans can purchase at the Chrysler Hall box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden service charges.

Featuring music by Elton John and Tim Rice, The Lion King has captivated audiences around the globe, bringing Simba’s story to life with spectacular puppetry and choreography. Hampton Roads audiences will have multiple opportunities this spring to experience the magic firsthand.

Upcoming Norfolk Performances

