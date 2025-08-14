The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show tickets on sale in Phoenix at MIM

The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show brings a Beatles celebration to the Musical Instrument Museum – Music Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 21, 2025. Fans can expect Sexton’s soulful vocals and dynamic guitar work honoring classics from the legendary “Abbey Road” album in an intimate, acoustically rich setting.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 performance are on sale now.

Sexton’s live shows are known for their warmth, storytelling, and crowd connection. Hearing him interpret Beatles favorites in a room designed for premium sound makes this a standout night for Phoenix music lovers. Whether you’re a lifelong Beatles devotee or simply love great songwriting performed by a master, this show promises a memorable evening.

Plan ahead for an autumn night at the MIM Music Theater — a space that consistently delivers close-up performances and pristine sound.

