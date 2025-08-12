The Outsiders tickets on sale in Chicago at Cadillac Palace

The Outsiders rides into Chicago’s Cadillac Palace for a full slate of performances from Feb. 10–22, 2026. The Tony-winning musical—adapted from S. E. Hinton’s classic—tells a timeless story of brotherhood, loyalty and the lines that divide us, powered by a high-energy score and vivid staging.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Purchase at the Cadillac Palace box office or secure seats via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees. With multiple evening shows and weekend matinees, there’s an option for every schedule.

Known for propulsive choreography and heartfelt performances, The Outsiders delivers a cinematic rush on stage while honoring the book’s emotional core. Catch the hit production in one of Chicago’s most beautiful historic theaters.

Upcoming Performances