The Outsiders tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

The Outsiders brings its stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s classic coming-of-age story to Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas for a multi-date run Nov. 5–16, 2025. Audiences can follow Ponyboy, Johnny and the Greasers as they navigate loyalty, identity and hard choices in a high-energy musical set against a timeless American backdrop. With multiple evening and matinee options across two weeks, the Fair Park engagement gives North Texas theatergoers plenty of chances to catch the show.

Tickets for all Dallas performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Music Hall at Fair Park box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay at checkout. Choose orchestra seats to feel every beat up close or a balcony view for a sweeping look at the production.

Located in the heart of Fair Park, the historic venue pairs classic architecture with strong sightlines and convenient parking, making it an easy night (or afternoon) out. Whether you’re discovering the story for the first time or revisiting a favorite, Dallas audiences can expect stirring vocals, dynamic choreography and an emotional tale that resonates across generations.

Dallas dates and tickets

