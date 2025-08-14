The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight tickets on sale in Moncton at Avenir Centre

The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight will light up Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, on March 7, 2026, with a mesmerizing blend of rock anthems performed by a full live orchestra in an atmospheric candlelit setting.

Tickets for the March 7 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Avenir Centre box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

This unique concert experience combines powerful orchestral arrangements with some of the greatest rock hits of all time, all delivered in an unforgettable, immersive setting. Whether you’re a lifelong rock fan or new to the genre, this show promises an evening of drama, passion, and musical mastery.

Moncton audiences will enjoy a setlist that spans decades of rock history, performed by skilled musicians whose passion for the music shines through every note.

