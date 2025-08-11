The Sound of Music tickets on sale in Chicago at Nederlander Theatre

The Sound of Music brings Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved classic to Chicago’s Nederlander Theatre at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts for select dates Oct. 22 through Nov. 2, 2025. The touring production features the von Trapp family’s inspiring story and a hit-filled score, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” staged with full orchestra and sweeping sets in the heart of the Loop.

Tickets for all dates listed below are on sale now. Purchase at the Nederlander Theatre box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay at checkout. Whether you prefer orchestra seats up close to the action or a balcony view of the entire stage, the Nederlander’s historic setting and strong sightlines make for an unforgettable night of musical theater.

Make it a downtown evening with easy transit access and dining options just steps away on State Street. Bring the family or revisit a favorite—this run offers a mix of weeknight and weekend choices to fit your fall schedule.

Chicago dates and tickets

