The Strokes and Jelly Roll Set to Headline 2025 Harvest Rock Festival

Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival is gearing up for its 2025 edition, with The Strokes and Jelly Roll announced as the headliners. The two-day multi-genre festival will return to Rymill & King Rodney Parks over the weekend of October 25 to 26.

The first day of the festival will see The Strokes headlining. The War on Drugs, Vance Joy, M.I.A., Lime Cordiale, Wolfmother, The Presets, Skream & Benga, Genesis Owusu, The Jungle Giants, Cloud Control, Vacations and more are also set to perform.

The second day will feature Jelly Roll as the headline act. Supporting acts include Royal Otis, Ministry of Sound, Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge among others. Notably, Jelly Roll is also set to headline the inaugural Strummingbird Festival, a new touring country music event launching in Australia this year.

After taking a break in 2024, the festival’s comeback was officially announced on August 1, backed by the South Australian government and plans for a broader experience.

Festival Director Ryan Sabet shared, “We’re thrilled to see Harvest Rock return to its Adelaide home to deliver a festival that brings global stadium-sized artists to South Australia, while also championing the region’s world-class food, wine and culture for interstate guests.”

“Harvest Rock not only drives tourism and benefits local businesses, but offers a unique festival experience for all ages across the local community and beyond,” Sabet continued.

Presale tickets for Harvest Rock are set to go on sale from August 19 followed by general admission from August 20. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the festival’s official website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Harvest Rock Festival 2025 Artist Lineup