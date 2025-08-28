The Voice of Hind Rajab tickets on sale in Toronto at TIFF Bell Lightbox

Toronto International Film Festival will present “The Voice of Hind Rajab” on September 7, 2025, at TIFF Bell Lightbox – Cinema 3. The film joins a powerful lineup of global premieres at this year’s festival.

Tickets for the Sept. 7 screening are available now. Purchase through the TIFF box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” highlights the festival’s commitment to socially conscious storytelling, bringing new voices to international audiences. TIFF continues to be a destination for world-class cinema each fall in Toronto.

TIFF Bell Lightbox, located in the Entertainment District, serves as the central hub for the festival, hosting red carpets, screenings, and industry events throughout its run.

Shop for The Voice of Hind Rajab tickets at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Voice of Hind Rajab tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.