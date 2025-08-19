The Walters tickets on sale in Washington at The Atlantis

The Walters will perform at The Atlantis in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2025, at 3:30 a.m., bringing their beloved indie-pop sound to the capital city.

Tickets for the show are on sale now through the venue box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events with no hidden fees.

The Walters broke onto the scene with their infectious melodies and sing-along anthems that have captivated audiences since their breakout track “I Love You So.” Their live shows are known for blending high energy with crowd-pleasing moments, making this upcoming D.C. performance a must for fans of modern pop-rock.

As one of the hottest new venues in the capital, The Atlantis provides an intimate setting for a band that thrives on audience interaction. Washington-area fans will get to experience The Walters’ catalog of hits and fan favorites up close.

Shop for The Walters tickets at The Atlantis on November 7, 2025

