The War and Treaty tickets on sale in Vienna at The Barns at Wolf Trap

The War and Treaty will perform at The Barns at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Virginia, on Oct. 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Known for their powerful vocals and emotional performances, The War and Treaty have established themselves as one of the most exciting duos in modern Americana and country-soul. Their Vienna concert promises an unforgettable night of music filled with raw emotion and uplifting harmonies.

The Barns at Wolf Trap offers an intimate setting with outstanding acoustics, making it an ideal venue for the duo’s moving live show. Local fans will not want to miss the chance to experience their soul-stirring performance in person.

