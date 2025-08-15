Theo Katzman tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Theo Katzman performing with Vulfpeck at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, on May 26, 2017 | Photo credit: Chris Hahn via Wikimedia Commons

Theo Katzman, acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform at Sony Hall in New York City on Oct. 6, 2025. Known for his soulful vocals, genre-blending style, and work with the funk collective Vulfpeck, Katzman’s live shows are a masterclass in musicianship.

Tickets for the Oct. 6 performance are on sale now through Sony Hall’s box office and ScoreBig, ensuring fans have access to premium tickets without hidden fees.

Katzman’s solo work showcases his ability to craft heartfelt ballads and infectious grooves, making each performance a unique and engaging experience. This New York show will highlight tracks from his solo albums alongside fan favorites from his collaborative projects.

Sony Hall’s intimate setting will allow concertgoers to connect deeply with Katzman’s artistry.

Shop for Theo Katzman tickets at Sony Hall on October 6, 2025

