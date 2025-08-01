Thrill Kill Kult tickets on sale in New York at Gramercy Theatre

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult via the band's YouTube account

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult serves up industrial dance chaos at Gramercy Theatre in New York City on Nov. 5, 2025. The Chicago-born shock-electro ensemble—led by Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy—has spent over three decades blending disco sleaze, horror-movie samples and throbbing bass lines into cult-favorite albums like Confessions of a Knife.

Expect a theatrical stage show packed with neon crosses, go-go dancers and sermon-style vocals that transform tracks like “Kooler Than Jesus” and “A Daisy Chain 4 Satan” into sensory overload. The fall outing supports their latest EP, keeping cult followers eager for fresh grooves and vintage hits alike.

Gramercy Theatre’s 650-seat space places fans mere feet from the action, amplifying the band’s pulsing beats and leather-clad theatrics. New York is typically one of Thrill Kill Kult’s fastest-selling markets, so early buyers will snag the best balcony views and pit real estate.

