Thundercat tickets on sale in Chicago at Aragon Ballroom

Thundercat brings virtuosic bass lines and cosmic jazz-funk to Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Nov. 7, 2025. The Grammy-winning artist—real name Stephen Bruner—fuses fusion, hip-hop and R&B, earning accolades for albums Drunk and It Is What It Is, plus collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus and Silk Sonic.

Thundercat’s live show is a virtuosic spectacle: six-string bass solos, jazz-inflected improvisation and comedic banter that turns tracks like “Them Changes” and “Dragonball Durag” into communal sing-alongs. Chicago, a longtime stronghold for progressive jazz, offers an enthusiastic audience ready for Bruner’s genre-blurring wizardry.

The Aragon’s Moorish Revival architecture and 4,800-capacity grand hall deliver rich acoustics and atmospheric lighting—ideal for Thundercat’s kaleidoscopic visuals and swirling synths. Positioned between festival slots, this standalone Windy City gig is poised to sell quickly among jam-band fans, hip-hop heads and jazz aficionados alike.

