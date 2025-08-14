TINA – The Tina Turner Musical tickets on sale in Reading at Santander PAC

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical brings the inspiring life story and hit songs of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll to Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 2026. This award-winning production celebrates Turner’s journey from humble beginnings to global superstardom.

Tickets for the March 8 performance are on sale now. Buy at the Santander Performing Arts Center box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Featuring electrifying performances, stunning choreography, and many of Turner’s iconic hits, “TINA” has wowed audiences on Broadway and beyond. Reading theatergoers will experience the energy, resilience, and music that made Tina Turner a legend.

Shop for TINA – The Tina Turner Musical tickets at Santander Performing Arts Center on March 8, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on TINA – The Tina Turner Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.