To The Victory! tickets on sale in Toronto at TIFF Bell Lightbox

To The Victory! will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025, at TIFF Bell Lightbox – Cinema 2. Film fans can catch this highly anticipated feature during one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

Tickets for the Sept. 7 screening are on sale now. Attendees may purchase at the TIFF box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

The Toronto International Film Festival is known worldwide for showcasing breakthrough films and industry-defining premieres. “To The Victory!” joins a lineup that draws cinephiles and media outlets from across the globe.

TIFF Bell Lightbox, located in downtown Toronto, provides state-of-the-art facilities for festival screenings. This event is expected to draw large crowds eager to see the film’s debut.

Shop for To The Victory! tickets at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on To The Victory! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.