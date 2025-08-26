Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Toronto Raptors will face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA preseason clash at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on October 6, 2025. This exhibition matchup offers basketball fans in British Columbia a chance to see NBA action up close.

Tickets for the Oct. 6 game are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Rogers Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which sells tickets with no hidden service fees.

The Raptors, Canada’s lone NBA franchise, return to Vancouver as part of the league’s outreach to fans across the country. The defending champion Nuggets bring star power and excitement, making this preseason contest a must-see for basketball fans.

Rogers Arena, home of memorable NBA and NHL action, provides the perfect stage for this special preseason event. Don’t miss the chance to see the Raptors and Nuggets go head-to-head in Vancouver.

