Torsten Sträter tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Torsten Sträter, the acclaimed German comedian, will perform at Sony Hall in New York, New York, on Nov. 16, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available now. Purchase at the Sony Hall box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Sträter is known for his sharp wit, storytelling humor, and ability to connect with audiences across cultures. His growing international popularity makes this New York date a rare opportunity for U.S. fans to see him live in one of Manhattan’s premier performance venues.

Sony Hall, with its historic atmosphere and excellent acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of laughter and unique cultural insight delivered by one of Europe’s most engaging comedic voices.

