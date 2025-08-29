Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets on sale in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings The Ghost of Christmas Eve to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on December 7, 2025. Known for blending rock, classical, and holiday spirit, TSO has become a seasonal tradition for fans across the country.

Tickets for the December 7 show are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Van Andel Arena box office or via ScoreBig, where all tickets come with no hidden fees. ScoreBig connects audiences to top concerts and holiday events nationwide.

The Ghost of Christmas Eve has delighted fans for years with its mix of storytelling, incredible musicianship, and dazzling light shows. The Grand Rapids performance offers Michigan fans a chance to experience one of the holiday season’s most celebrated live productions.

Shop for Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets at Van Andel Arena on December 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.