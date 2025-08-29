Tusk Tribute to Fleetwood Mac tickets on sale in Tulsa at Tulsa Theater

Tusk – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will bring the iconic sounds of the legendary rock band to the Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 25, 2025. Known as one of the top Fleetwood Mac tribute acts, Tusk faithfully recreates the harmonies, instrumentation, and energy that made the original band a global sensation.

Tickets for the September 25 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly through the Tulsa Theater box office, or choose ScoreBig for transparent pricing with no hidden fees. ScoreBig provides access to tickets for major live events across the country.

For decades, Fleetwood Mac’s catalog has captivated audiences with timeless hits such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Landslide,” and “Dreams.” Tusk brings those classics back to life, allowing fans to experience the magic of Fleetwood Mac’s music performed live by seasoned musicians dedicated to authenticity.

The Tulsa Theater, with its historic atmosphere and exceptional acoustics, offers a memorable setting for this special tribute performance. Fleetwood Mac fans in Oklahoma won’t want to miss this one-night-only show that promises nostalgia and powerful performances.

Shop for Tusk Tribute to Fleetwood Mac tickets at Tulsa Theater on September 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tusk – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.