Uiksaringitara tickets on sale in Toronto at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Uiksaringitara will be showcased as part of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, on Sept. 8, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the world’s premier cinematic events, drawing filmmakers and audiences from across the globe. The screening of *Uiksaringitara* highlights the festival’s commitment to diverse storytelling and innovative cinema, giving film enthusiasts the chance to experience compelling narratives on the big screen.

The Royal Alexandra Theatre, one of Toronto’s historic venues, will serve as the backdrop for this TIFF presentation, offering audiences an intimate yet grand environment for film appreciation.

