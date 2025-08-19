Under the Same Sun tickets on sale in Toronto at TIFF Bell Lightbox

By Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Under the Same Sun, Toronto International Film Festival
Under the Same Sun will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, showing at TIFF Bell Lightbox – Cinema 4 in Toronto, Ontario, on Sept. 14, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at TIFF outlets or at ScoreBig, where event-goers can count on tickets without hidden fees.

The screening of *Under the Same Sun* reflects TIFF’s ongoing commitment to diverse global storytelling and cinematic artistry. The film offers audiences a compelling perspective within the festival’s lineup, making it a highlight for attendees seeking international voices in cinema.

With its state-of-the-art projection and central role in Toronto’s film scene, the TIFF Bell Lightbox provides a fitting showcase for this moving film experience.

