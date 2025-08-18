Washington Capitals vs. Flyers tickets on sale at Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals fans can mark their calendars — two matchups against the Philadelphia Flyers are set for Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The games will take place on February 25 and March 31, 2026, promising high-energy hockey and fierce Metropolitan Division competition.

Tickets for both Capitals vs. Flyers clashes are on sale now. Fans may buy directly through the Capital One Arena box office or choose ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The rivalry between the Capitals and Flyers is one of the most heated in the NHL, with both clubs known for physical play and passionate fanbases. These late-season contests could have important playoff implications, making every shift and every goal matter even more.

Capital One Arena offers fans a premier game-day experience, with top-notch amenities and the atmosphere of a hockey-mad crowd. From Ovechkin’s legendary scoring touch to the Flyers’ relentless energy, these games are set to deliver unforgettable NHL action in the nation’s capital.

Capitals vs. Flyers at Capital One Arena

