Washington Capitals vs. Kraken tickets on sale in DC at Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action at Capital One Arena on Oct. 21, 2025. Fans in Washington, DC, will get the chance to see their team take on one of the league’s newest franchises.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 game are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Capital One Arena box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets are offered with no hidden fees.

The Capitals remain a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference, while the Kraken continue to establish themselves in the NHL. This inter-conference matchup offers excitement for hockey fans in the nation’s capital.

Shop for Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken tickets at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.