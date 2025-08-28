Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins tickets on sale at Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a marquee NHL matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on April 12, 2026. The long-standing rivalry promises to deliver high stakes and thrilling hockey action.

Tickets for the Apr. 12 game are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Capital One Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Both teams have storied histories and superstar players, making this spring showdown one of the must-see NHL games of the season. With playoff implications likely in play, Capitals and Penguins fans alike will pack the arena for a fierce contest.

Capital One Arena offers one of the league’s most electric atmospheres, with D.C. fans always ready to back their team. Hockey enthusiasts will not want to miss this Sunday clash of rivals.

