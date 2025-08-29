Water for Elephants – The Musical will be staged at the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 18, 2025. Based on Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel, the production combines romance, drama, and spectacle into a moving theatrical event.

Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Broward Center box office or through ScoreBig, where every ticket comes with no hidden fees. ScoreBig is the trusted source for tickets to concerts, theater, and sports events nationwide.

With its inventive staging and memorable score, Water for Elephants transports audiences to the world of a Depression-era traveling circus. Theatergoers in South Florida will have a unique chance to experience one of Broadway’s most acclaimed new musicals in an intimate venue.

Shop for Water for Elephants tickets at Au-Rene Theater on November 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Water for Elephants tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.