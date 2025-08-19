Wavelengths 1: Map of Traces tickets on sale in Toronto at TIFF Bell Lightbox

Wavelengths 1 – Map of Traces will be screened as part of the Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox – Cinema 3 in Toronto, Ontario, on Sept. 5, 2025, at 3:15 p.m.

Tickets are available now via TIFF outlets and ScoreBig, where customers enjoy no hidden fees on major event tickets.

As one of the festival’s avant-garde programs, Wavelengths provides audiences with thought-provoking cinema that challenges traditional storytelling. *Map of Traces* represents TIFF’s ongoing commitment to showcasing bold new visions in film.

Toronto’s TIFF Bell Lightbox has become a global hub for film enthusiasts, offering world-class projection and sound, making it the perfect venue for this cinematic experience.

Shop for Wavelengths 1 – Map of Traces tickets at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Wavelengths 1 – Map of Traces tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.